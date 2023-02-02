Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Expecting Baby No. 2

Bachelor Nation alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are soon to be a family of four! Wendt announced Loch is pregnant with the couple's second child on Instagram on Wednesday.

The post also came on the day of Wendt's birthday. "Happy birthday to me! Auggy is going to be a big brother this fall!!" he wrote. "Who would have thought the best birthday gift I ever got was pee on a stick 😂"

Wendt paired his caption with two photos, one showing him holding the couple's son, 1-year-old August, while Loch held out her positive pregnancy test from behind the camera and the second one a selfie of the whole family.

"Sharing the good news at only 4 weeks isn’t something you see often, but sharing a couples struggle to conceive usually isn’t either, and we wanted to be transparent this time around as we headed into another round of IVF," Wendt continued. "So fingers crossed this pregnancy is smooth sailing from here as we continue to try and grow our little Wendt gang."

Loch and Wendt first met meeting on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. Loch had previously appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor, heading home after week four. Wendt won the first season of The Bachelorette Canada, but ended his engagement to Jasmine Lorimer five months after the show ended.

Wendt broke up with Loch while they were still on Bachelor in Paradise, but the couple later reconciled after the show had ended and got engaged in 2019. In May 2021, they announced they were expecting their first child, and extended their wedding planning in preparation of the new baby. They officially tied the knot in October 2022.