Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Marries Michael Fogel

Amanda Stanton is a married woman. The Bachelor alum tied the knot Friday with Michael Fogel, nine months after they got engaged.

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram Stories and shared photos and videos of friends and family attending the rehearsal dinner before offering a glimpse of her and her bridal party getting ready for the special day. Stanton also reposted photos of the picturesque scene, which included not one but two alpacas taking part in the wedding ceremony.

After the intimate ceremony, which according to People took place in Santa Ynez, California, the entire party headed over to a nearby bar where the nuptials became official, after video showed one of Stanton's witnesses signing the marriage certificate.

Amanda Stanton / Instagram

Amanda's eldest daughter, Kinsley, 10, served as her maid of honor, and her 8-year-old daughter, Charlie, was her other bridesmaid. The reality star shares her daughters with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, who she was married to from 2012 to 2015.

Amanda entered Bachelor Nation in 2016 on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor. After Ben sent her home, Amanda headed to Mexico for a stint on Bachelor in Paradise. That show ended with her engaged to fellow cast member Josh Murray, though they split before the end of the year.

Amanda went on to date Robby Hayes and Bobby Jacobs, before she and Michael, her longtime friend, went public with their relationship in Feb. 2021.

Michael popped the question in Dec. 2021, and included Amanda's daughter in the special moment.

"Michael proposed in the living room in front of the girls & gave them little diamond rings too. Simple & so perfect!" Amanda wrote on Instagram at the time. "Still can’t believe I get to marry the best person I know."

On Thursday, the pair hosted their wedding welcome dinner, with Amanda stunning in a white dress with a matching headband and sunglasses, and Michael looking dapper in a black suit and white dress shirt, sans tie. For their part, Amanda's daughters wore floral dresses and heels.

