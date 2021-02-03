Bachelor Matt James Breaks Down After Confronting His Dad & Questioning His Relationships in Dramatic Preview

Matt James' journey to find love will have a dramatic conclusion. At the end of Monday's "Women Tell All" Bachelor special, fans got a peek at the remainder of the season.

In the intense preview, the three remaining women -- Rachael, Bri and Michelle -- all express their love for Matt as they go on their Fantasy Suite dates, while Matt grapples with who to choose.

"These women are incredible. I'm about to make one of the most important decisions of my life," he says. "To find love, to find a wife, to leave this thing engaged, I don't know what I'm going to do."

A lot of Matt's fear, he says, is "based on what I've seen in my family in the past." Some of that family dynamic will play out on-air, as the preview shows Matt telling his dad, "When I needed you, you weren't there."

"I don't want to make those same mistakes that caused my family to be torn apart," Matt says, before his mom tells him that love "is not the end-all, be-all."

Matt, Rachael, Michelle and Bri all break down in tears in the clip, with Matt saying, "I feel like everything I was working towards is starting to crumble. I don't know how I go on. How do you go on from there?"

The clip ends with Matt telling Chris Harrison that he's not OK, and admitting that he doesn't know if he can continue with the show.

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.