'Bachelor in Paradise': The Drama Mounts in Season 7 Promo (Exclusive)

Drama is taking over the beach! In an exclusive promo for the upcoming seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise, no one is safe from the emotional roller coaster of the reality series.

"This beach has had a peaceful two years," the voiceover begins, referencing the show's nearly two-year-long break amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Well, sorry, beach! Bachelor in Paradise is back, and when your Bachelor Nation favorites prowl the sand, the drama comes in waves."

The promo shows shirtless men, screaming women, popping champagne, multiple makeout sessions and loads of tears as the first 23 singles arrive on the Mexican beach.

"This is what dreams are made of," Ivan Hall, who appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette says in the clip.

Elsewhere in the clip, Aaron Clancy and Karl Smith reignite their feud from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, while their castmate, Connor Brennan, makes out with Peter Weber's ex, Maurissa Gunn.

All of that leads Colton Underwood's ex, Tahzjuan Hawkins, to wonder, "Who knew Paradise could be so crazy?"

The upcoming season of Paradise will be unlike any other, as it comes after Chris Harrison's exit from the franchise following his racism controversy.

When ET spoke with Wells about the upcoming season earlier this month, he said it'll have a "different vibe" than it's had in the past.

"I think everyone's going to be in for a really fun ride, and then I'll be there for the therapy sessions and for the drinks," Wells continued. "... I'm just excited for everyone to get to come back and enter the gates of Paradise. We had to take last year off which was a bummer, because I truly do love helping make the show, and I think America truly does love coming to the gates and walking down the steps with us. So I'm just happy that it's back."

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Aug. 16 on ABC. Until then, ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Katie's season of The Bachelorette with recaps, interviews and exclusives. Check out all of our Bachelorette coverage for the latest.