'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale: Abigail Tells Noah She's Falling in Love in Sneak Peek Clip (Exclusive)

There's trouble in Paradise for Noah and Abigail. In an exclusive sneak peek of the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, the couple voted Most Likely to Live Happily Ever After is doing anything but.

In the season's penultimate episode, fans were shocked to see Noah end things with Abigail, just one day after she stayed quiet when he told her that he was falling in love.

The finale sneak peek clip picks up right where the previous episode left off, with the group reflecting on the vibe at Paradise Prom.

"I feel like all night there's [been] some sort of weird energy," Anna says of the dance. "I feel like we're in a pressure cooker right now."

Joe points out that "it wouldn't be a prom without someone crying," and Becca agrees, stating in a confessional, "I have a feeling that there's some tension in the air."

"I don't know what that is," she says of the tension. "All I know is I haven't seen Noah and Abigail in a while."

Becca's instinct about the source of the tension was right, as the clip flashes to Abigail exiting the bathroom she'd locked herself in after Noah "blindsided" her with his breakup speech.

"Can we finish chatting at least?" Noah asks Abigail as he wraps his arm around her. Once the pair gets settled, Abigail confesses to Noah, "I was actually coming here today to tell you that I was falling in love with you too."

Noah looks at Abigail in surprise as the clip concludes.

In the previous episode, Noah told Abigail of his surprising split decision, "I’ve been trying to force something that I want, when deep down I know that I’ve not found my person."

"I have these feelings for this girl and she’s perfect in all these ways, but I don’t know if she’s perfect for me," he said. "… It’s a feeling I had early on that I tried to ignore, because there’s potential there, but it never went away like I kind of just assumed it would. At the end of the day, I think what’s holding me back is I don’t know if I’ll be able to get to where I want to be."

Abigail was stunned by Noah's confession, telling him, "I don’t think I’ve been this blindsided before. You go from telling someone you’re falling in love with them the night before to this conversation. You were the one that constantly said, 'I’m not going to say anything that I don’t mean. I don’t want to make false promises.' But you ultimately ended up doing that."

As Noah told Abigail that he'd "lost sleep" over this, Abigail took off her corsage and told him, "You’ve been pushing me to try to get to your level, but you’ve obviously had this gut feeling for longer than 24 hours… You still chose to say that to me. Of course I’m going to be hurt and feel like I was lied to."

"None of this makes sense," she said in a confessional.

The three-hour-long season finale of Bachelor in Paradise will air Tuesday, Oct. 5, on ABC. Check out all of ET's coverage for the latest drama on the beach.