'Bachelor in Paradise': Connections, Tears and Engagements Abound in Dramatic Season Preview

Bachelor in Paradise's supersized season is going to bring the drama. At the conclusion of Tuesday's season 8 premiere of the series, fans got a look at what's to come, and, boy, is there lots to come.

The preview starts out on a light-hearted note as Shanae blacks out from abs and juggles men, Aaron falls in love after witnessing a twerk, and Johnny jokes about the season's love triangles making up "geometry beach."

Love is in the air too, as Brandon tells Serene he's "falling for you hard," Rodney and Lace couple up, Brittany and Jacob get close, Michael tells Sierra that she's bringing him "back to life," and Logan confesses to Kate that he wants her "to be mine."

It can't be all good, though, as Aaron tells Genevieve he's being "chipped away at," Shanae yells at Logan to "be a man," Lace gets emotional over Rodney kissing someone else, and Aaron and Teddi have it out in a big way.

As if that weren't enough, host Jesse Palmer tells the ladies, "Go pack your bags. You’ll be leaving Paradise immediately." The women don't take too kindly to that, as they yell, "F**k you, Jesse Palmer" from a balcony.

Elsewhere, an ambulance arrives and one man admits, "Paradise right now, it’s not looking too much like Paradise."

It may all be worth it in the end, as it appears at least two happy couples will leave Paradise engaged.

The biggest standout from the preview is the women's departure from the beach as new ladies arrive, a twist that has long been rumored for this season.

When ET spoke with BiP's resident bartender, Wells Adams, earlier this year, he teased how the show thought "outside the box" and "tried some new things" this season.

"From my standpoint behind the bar, it was amazing. From the people on the beach's standpoint, not so much, they hated it," Wells said of the surprise twist. "... We tried some different things and brought in, I think, a record number of people onto the beach this season."

Meanwhile, Jesse told ET to "expect the unexpected."

"People are gonna be shocked when they see who shows up on the beach, who ends up coupling up, some of the twists and turns that you've never seen on Paradise," Jesse said. "... It is gonna be a Paradise unlike any anyone’s ever seen before."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Follow along with ET's coverage of the show to stay up-to-date on all the drama on the beach.