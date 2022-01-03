'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Demi Burnett Says She's Having Emotional Breakdowns 'Every Few Hours'

Demi Burnett is getting personal. The Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Instagram over the weekend to candidly discuss her mental health, alongside a makeup pic of her in a hoodie and glasses.

The reality star, who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor in 2019, began her emotional caption by writing, "This is gunna be the hardest thing to ever post and I’m so embarrassed but imma be real."

"My ego is livid. Happy New Year this is me 24/7 I’m not doing anything to envy I’m not 'happy' I’m not social," she wrote. "I’m constantly thinking and crying and trying to figure everything out. Countless hours blaming myself for everything that’s caused pain."

Demi noted that she hasn't "had a sip of alcohol in 5 months" and had plans to speak to a psychiatrist, as she's been "having an emotional breakdown every few hours."

"I’m feeling pretty s**t/overwhelmed most of the time," she wrote. "BUT I KNOW I AM GROWING EVEN IF IT HURTS IT IS WORTH IT."

She continued her post by telling her friends and fans, "Please don’t text me saying I need to get out more. I know u mean well but it’s not helpful and it makes me feel ashamed."

"This version of me (the one who stays in and avoids people) is who I have suppressed my entire life," she continued. "I find comfort in exploring my head so much that it’s my preference to be alone. I can only ever truly be myself when I am alone. No more camouflage."

Support from Bachelor Nation poured into the comment section, with Amanda Stanton writing that she's "been there," and Natasha Parker promising that she'll "always try to help."

Kaitlyn Bristowe left a red heart emoji in the comment section, and Cassie Randolph and Katie Morton expressed their love too.