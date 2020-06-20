'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Bekah Martinez's family just got a little bigger. The former Bachelorcontestant and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Friday. The mother-of-two shared the exciting news on her Instagram, along with photos of her homebirth.

"He’s. HERE. ♥️ Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz. No name yet; suggestions welcome :) Birth story coming soon. ✨," she wrote on Saturday, alongside the heartwarming pics of her and her new bundle of joy.

Martinez and Leonard are also parents to a 16-month-old daughter, named Ruth Ray.

Martinez -- who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor -- announced that she was expecting a second child in November, nine months after she and her beau welcomed their daughter.

Throughout her pregnancy, the reality star had shared her journey with her fans.

"These are strange times, but also wonderful times. I have a feeling I’ll look back at these months of stillness as some of my favorite," she wrote last month. "Nowhere important to be; nothing to do but soak up these in-between moments before a new little person makes us a family of four."

Martinez's baby news comes days after ET confirmed that Kristen Wiig and her fiancé welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year. Additionally, Parris and Travis Stork also had a son on June 17.

