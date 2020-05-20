'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Defends Driving to Arizona to Get Her Hair Done

Amanda Stanton is defending her choice to cross state lines to get her hair done amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to multiple outlets, the 30-year-old Bachelor alum posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, revealing that she "drove very, very far" to Arizona to get her hair done.

She shared a picture of her finalized cut on Instagram and also posted a pic with her daughter, Kinsley, who was along for the trip.

"Never been so early to a hair appointment in my life," she captioned the shot.

After she received backlash for leaving California in the midst of a pandemic, Stanton posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram Story explaining her reasoning.

"I've been very strict with staying home since 3/14. I haven't even gone to the grocery store. I hadn't had my hair done since January and my hairstylist who I've been going to for years JUST opened her salon," she wrote, according to multiple outlets. "I thought I'd rather when she JUST opened than later when more people had been there. There were only a few people in the salon today and I knew every single person in there very well and trusted them. Not a single person in there was a stranger or even close."

"We were also very [safe]. We got tested TESTED before we left and were negative. We got gas in Orange County and drove and didn't stop anywhere," she continued. "We’re heading home and going to quarantine again before we see family or anyone."

While she acknowledged that "some might think this is going to great lengths to get my hair done," Stanton said she was "willing" to self-isolate after her trip.

"To each their own! I'm confident that I've been making responsible choices during this time and am proud of myself!" she wrote, before sharing why she decided to post about her journey in the first place.

"[I] posted it because I really don't think I have anything to hide," she wrote. "I choose to be honest with you guys when I could choose not to be. I’ve seen so many people traveling by plane, hanging out in groups etc. and doing much worse and not receiving ANY hate. I feel really good about doing my part during this pandemic."

On Wednesday, Stanton took to her Instagram Story again to write that she was "really affected" by the backlash she received.

"[I] wish I didn't care so much what other people thought about me or feel the need to defend myself (especially when I know I'm doing my best)," she wrote.

"Aside from the backlash yesterday, I feel so much better now that I got my hair done and Kins had the best day ever at the hair salon," Stanton added. "She told me, 'This almost feels like a normal day' and it made my heart cry happy tears."

Instagram

Instagram

Watch the video below for more on Stanton.