Ayesha Curry Shares Her Food Diary After Losing 35 Pounds

Ayesha Curry is sharing the secrets to her success with fans! In a new video for Harper's Bazaar, the 31-year-old cookbook author and wife of Stephen Curry breaks down exactly what she eats in a day, starting with her morning cup of coffee.

The mother of three practices intermittent fasting, and on days when she's fasting she adds coconut oil, grass-fed butter, and some MCT oil to her coffee.

"If I'm eating breakfast, which is usually on the weekends, I love a good smoked salmon scramble," she shares.

One of the ways Curry gets in the appropriate amount of water is by drinking hot water throughout the day.

"I'm not a huge fan of ice water. I don't know why," she admits.

The most challenging meal for Curry is lunch.

"I make sure that the kids are fed and that they have lunch but then sometimes I slip off and forget to have lunch," she says. "But if I am having lunch, it's usually post-workout and I'm having some sort of arugula or spinach salad with a seared protein on the side -- shrimp or tuna or seared salmon. I love a good poppyseed dressing on my salad, a little bit of red onions in there, dash of salt and pepper, alongside some sort of chocolate protein shake."

Her snack of choice during the day is banana chips, carrot sticks or cucumbers.

For dinner, the Jamaican star likes a classic dish that's her favorite to prepare.

"My absolute favorite meal to cook is oxtail rice and peas and fried plantain," she says. "Again, I'm Jamaican, that is my heritage, that is the food that I grew up with. It just brings me so much comfort and joy when I make it."

Curry also loves cocktails with whiskey sours and mescal margaritas with maple syrup as her drinks of choice.

And even with her healthy routine, Curry admits she's not able to shake her late-night snacking, saying she loves ketchup chips and donuts late at night.

When it comes to exercise, Curry has definitely changed her approach.

"Fitness wasn't really a part of my lifestyle and I'd say the past year and a half post having all of my kids, it's really become a staple for me and it helps me have mental clarity," she says of exercise. "I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life. I feel happier when I work out. So I do try to work out at least five days a week."

Her favorite workouts include riding her Peloton bike, doing a Fitbit workout, golfing, and paddle boarding.

Last month Curry revealed she'd shed 35 pounds in quarantine by focusing on fitness and portion control.

