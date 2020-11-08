Ayesha Curry Reveals How She Lost 35 Pounds in Quarantine

Ayesha Curry is feeling healthier than ever after stepping up her fitness game the past few months! The 31-year-old actress dropped over 35 pounds while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and now she's sharing her secrets with fans.

The first step, she says, is investing in some simple gym essentials. "Get yourself some simple equipment, such as two and three-pound weights; resistance bands; a good, cushy mat; and a bench or chair," she tells Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. "I'm very into bodyweight, so I don't need much, equipment-wise."

And while it's important to be mindful of how you're fueling your body, Ayesha says you should avoid using the term "diet," and instead think of it as a lifestyle change.

"I'm really into portion control over any kind of diet, and try to stick to nourishing, delicious food in moderation," she advises. "I keep track of the food I’m putting into my body through the Fitbit app on my phone, and the calories toward my daily goal are at a glance on my watch."

One more incredibly important factor? Creating fun meal traditions that the whole family can enjoy together. Ayesha says she loves making one particular dish for her husband, Steph Curry, and their kids, Riley, 8, Ryan, 5, and Canon, 2.

"Chicken parm is a family favorite -- it’s comforting," she says. "It's a fairly basic dish, but it's also one of the first things I made for Stephen when we were dating, so it’s nostalgic. I do a lighter breading using panko instead of regular bread crumbs, and whip up a super-fast and fresh tomato sauce for the topping."

And don't forget to load your plate up with veggies. "We’re a 'green veggies' family," she explains. "We love Brussels [sprouts], asparagus and broccoli. I like to roast them on high heat to give everything a nice char and enhance the flavour of the veg."

"There’s nothing I love more than a one-pot/one sheet pan dinner, so most nights I’ll season up a protein and roast it alongside the vegetables," she adds.

Ayesha first explained why she began her journey toward a healthier, more active lifestyle in a lengthy post shared to her Instagram on July 7.

"I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me. But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it," she said at the time. "I hate the term balance, because I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted. I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way."

Then, on July 14, Ayesha proudly exclaimed in another post that she fit back into the same dress she wore for her engagement photo shoot with Steph in 2011.

"I tried on my engagement photo shoot dress a couple months ago and it FINALLY fit again," she wrote. "May 2011 / May 2020 .... saving this dress for the girls."

Last September, ET spoke with Steph about the possibility of having more kids with Ayesha. "It's a full house!" the NBA pro exclaimed of their current life at home. "No day is sane. We just try to get it done however you can, but [we were] unbelievably blessed to welcome Canon to the family. He's running around, coming into his own as a little young fella, so I'm enjoying it."

"I guess you can never say we're done, unless you do something to fix that," Curry added with a laugh, "but right now we are very happy and content with our family."

