Avantika Finds Her Voice in Disney Channel's First 'Spin' Trailer (Exclusive)

Disney Channel's upcoming music-centric original movie, Spin, has an official premiere date and trailer, and only ET can exclusively reveal the details!

Starring Avantika (Diary of a Future President), the network's first original TV film featuring an Indian American lead will debut Friday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the premieres of the animated special Descendants: The Royal Wedding, and the one-hour baking competition show Disney's Magic Bake-Off, hosted by High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Dara Reneé and Raven's Home's Issac Ryan Brown.

Spin follows Rhea (Avantika), an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly (To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Anna Cathcart), Watson (Jahbril Cook) and Ginger (SEAL Team's Kerri Medders), her afterschool coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant and her tight-knit, multigenerational family, which has only grown closer since her mother's death. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max (Michael Bishop) and a long lost fervor for music is reignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.

In ET's exclusive debut of the Spin trailer, Rhea -- who lost her mother when she was younger -- immediately takes a liking to Max, who inspires her to discover the untapped world of DJing and music, which reinvigorates her once routine life of "friends, family, chill, repeat." As Rhea and Max spend more time together, her appreciation for music and spinning becomes apparent. "It's amazing how you're picking all of this up," Max even says at one point in the trailer.

When the opportunity to enter a DJ competition becomes reality, Rhea takes it as a sign that maybe she can accomplish something greater through music. With the support of family, Rhea enters the spotlight and is ready to show everyone who she really is. Can she do it?

Directed by Manjari Makijany, the groundbreaking film breaks barriers with an international ensemble that includes Bollywood star Abhay Deol as Rhea's father, Arvind, U.K. comedian/actor Meera Syal as Rhea's grandmother, Asha, and Aryan Simhadri as Rhea's younger brother, Rohan.

"Rhea is one of the most compassionate and empathetic people I know. Her loyalty to her friends and family is unparalleled. I gravitated towards her immediately because of her determination to do everything," Avantika told ET in March. "She is ambitious and tries her best to fulfill commitments to friends, help out family, and pursue her dreams. I am constantly in awe of people who are able to do so much, and Rhea's drive was what made me so eager to play her."

Descendants: The Royal Wedding will feature Auradon's most anticipated social event: Mal and King Ben's wedding. Happily-ever-after continues for Auradon's power couple as they prepare to say "I do" at a celebration with their friends and family, but Hades threatens to ruin it all.

The animated special will include a new song and the original Descendants cast, including Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, Sarah Jeffry, Melanie Paxson, China Anne McClain, Jedidiah Goodacre, Cathcart, Dan Payne, Bobby Moynihan and Cheyenne Jackson, will reprise their roles.

Disney's Magic Bake-Off combines the wonder of baking with the ingenuity of young pastry chefs as they create the most extraordinary cakes inspired by Disney. Three teams of two race against the clock to design a Disney-inspired cake, including classics such as Star Wars, The Lion King, Toy Story, Descendants, Zombies and more.

Reneé and Brown, along with Disneyland resort pastry chef Graciela Gomez, guide the kid bakers through challenges and twists designed to elevate the contestants' baking abilities, techniques and creativity to new heights. Each episode will crown a winning team to be named Disney Baking Champion and the winning recipe will featured as a Tastemade video on Disney Channel and Tastemade social media platforms.

