Austin Butler Calls Working With Lisa Marie Presley ‘Greatest Gift of His Life’ (Exclusive)

Austin Butler is forever grateful for his time with Lisa Marie Presley. The 31-year-old actor continues his awards season run at the 2023 SAG Awards, where he is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor category, for his work in Elvis.

"It's just exciting, it's just exciting to be a part of this," the actor told ET's Denny Directo on Sunday at the 2023 SAG Awards.

Butler has been vocal about the support he received from Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, from the beginning of the film's production to the time of her death in January.

"It's just part of that profound privilege that I feel to relate to them in some way," he said about his time with the Presley family. "Lisa was such an extraordinary woman. The times that I spent with her were some of the greatest gifts of my life. And to now be able to carry on her legacy in this way, I feel profoundly on it."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2023 awards season has gotten the actor all shaken up, and recognized in a category at each of the major ceremonies -- including the Oscars.

"I think back to that little kid that was walking around in different colored t-shirts as an extra in TV shows, and I just think what would he make of all of this?" he said. "It's special."

When it comes to the advice Butler would give his younger self, it's all about focus.

"Keep with it, you know," he told ET. "Focus on the work. Not all the noise around it."

Butler's performance has not only turned heads this awards season, but dates, as well! So far, the star has walked the carpet this season with his sister, Ashley and on Sunday, his father, David Butler.

When it comes to his date for the Oscars, it's all about having a full circle moment with his BFF.

"One of my best friends since I was 17, a guy named James who then became my agent," he dished about his date for the awards season finale. "I wouldn't have my life as an actor without him. So it's my profound privilege to be able to bring him with me."

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. See the full list of winners here and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.