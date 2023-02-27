Aubrey Plaza is ‘Down’ to Collaborate Deadpan Twin Jenna Ortega After 2023 SAG Awards (Exclusive)

The pair of hilariously deadpan actresses took the stage together to present an award on Sunday, where they poked fun at their obvious similarities to the delight of the audience.

The brief but hilarious team-up had some fans calling for the pair to get their own movie together -- possibly a darkly comic buddy cop project -- and Plaza told ET's Denny Directo after the show that she would be open to that idea.

"Oh, I'm down," Plaza confirmed, adding, "We'll just kill everybody with our eyes."

Plaza and Ortega were hilarious during the show, in which they explained that they didn't understand why producers had paired them together to present.

"I don't know why they paired us up together," Plaza said with a frown, as Ortega replied, "Yeah, I know, we have nothing in common."

"We should find the people who did this," Plaza began, before Ortega joined in and they recited in unison, "and curse their families, and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations."

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

When asked if she figured out who had, in fact, paired them together, Plaza joked with ET, sharing, "I don't know, but we went with it! We went with it."

"It's so funny because everyone is prepping me for it and they're like, 'yeah, any of our clients who have worked for SNL has said that it's the most stressful week of their life,' have called crying, 'Oh my God I don't know what to do, I don't know if I’m funny enough, I don't know if I’m this enough,'" she shared "So, I feel like I’ve only heard scary things. I think that when I get there it will be delightful and fun and wonderful."