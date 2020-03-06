Ashton Kutcher Tearfully Gives Example From His Kids About Why All Lives Matter Is 'Missing the Point'

Ashton Kutcher is giving his followers an emotional explanation behind his Black Lives Matter post. The 42-year-old actor spoke out on Instagram about his decision to post black squares and a black-and-white image of the American flag with the caption "BLM."

In the clip, Kutcher noted that the post received lots of comments from people declaring, "All Lives Matter."

"I don't think the people that are posting All Lives Matter should be canceled. I think they should be educated," he explained. "We all agree All Lives Matter, but I had a really poignant experience tonight when I was putting my kids down to bed that lent the words for why Black Lives Matter."

Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, are parents to 5-year-old daughter Wyatt and 3-year-old son Dimitri.

"Usually Mila and I put our kids to bed, we read them a book and our daughter always gets to go first. Tonight as we were reading her book, my son says, 'Wait, why don't I get to go first?' Mila said, 'Because girls go first,'" Kutcher recounted. "He said, 'Yeah, but boys can go first.'"

Kutcher went on to explain to his young son the reason that girls go first in their family.

"And I looked at him and I said, 'No, girls go first.' And I said, 'You know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first, and the reason why is for some boys, girls don't get to go at all. And so for you and me, girls go first,'" the father of two tearfully recalled telling his son. "So when it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what folks that are writing All Lives Matter need to understand is that for some people black lives don't matter at all, so for us, Black Lives Matter. So while you may have the best intentions in saying All Lives Matter, remember for some people black lives don't matter at all."

Kutcher captioned the clip, "#Blm vs #Alm understanding why saying ‘all lives matter’ is missing the point. #blacklivesmatter."

A number of celebrities are getting involved in protests across the country following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes.