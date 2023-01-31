Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out About 'Painful' Miscarriage With Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher is revisiting his decades-old history with Demi Moore.

Nearly 20 years ago, the Your Place or Mine star married Moore, their 16-year age gap sparking constant tabloid fodder and public fascination. Six years after their 2005 wedding, the A-list pair announced their separation and their divorce was finalized in 2013. As fans well know, the two have since gone their separate ways with Kutcher marrying his former That '70s Show co-star, Mila Kunis, and welcoming two children together.

In a new interview for Esquire, the now-44-year-old star reflected frankly on that time in his life, including helping to raise the three daughters Moore had with ex-husband Bruce Willis -- Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

“I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an eight-year-old, a ten-year-old, and a twelve-year-old,” he says. "That’s how some teen parents must experience their twenties." According to Esquire, Kutcher has maintained a relationship with the three women despite the divorce.

There was also the child Moore and Kutcher were expecting together while they were dating, a baby girl that would be named Chaplin Ray. However, Moore suffered a miscarriage about six months into the pregnancy, a topic Kutcher also addressed with candor.

L. Cohen/WireImage

"Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful," he says. "Everyone deals with that in different ways."

Now dad to daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6, Kutcher is clear about wanting children in his life then and now.

“I love kids,” he tells Esquire. “I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible."

As he says of their loss, "For whatever reason, I had to have that experience."

There was also the experience of divorce, which he does not mince words about. "Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce,” the actor says. "Divorce feels like a wholesale f**king failure. You failed at marriage."