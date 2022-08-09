Ashton Kutcher Gives Health Update After Sharing News of His Rare Form of Vasculitis

Ashton Kutcher is offering some insight on his health, three years after suffering from a rare form of vasculitis. The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday night, hours after his discussion with Bear Grylls about his struggle with the disease made headlines, and he is hoping people can move on.

"Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3 yrs ago," Kutcher wrote, noting that it was an autoimmune flair-up. "I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good."

"Moving on," he added. "See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn."

While filming Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Kutcher told the host, "I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium. It took me like a year to build it all back up."

"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone," he added of the condition, which, according to the Mayo Clinic involves inflammation of the blood vessels. "Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"

After Grylls replied, "What an ordeal, talk about strength through adversity," Kutcher said that he's "lucky to be alive."

"The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?" he continued. "You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them."

Kutcher's episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge -- which aired Monday night on National Geographic -- also had some lighthearted moments as well, like when Grylls took an opportunity to hilariously prank him. In a clip posted to the 48-year-old British adventurer's Instagram, he shows the two in water catching fish for dinner as he freaks Kutcher out by screaming "Croc, croc, croc!" and pulling him to safety.

"Croc, where?" Kutcher asks Grylls, to which he replies, "Punk'd!" referring to the hidden camera–practical joke reality show Kutcher hosted for nine seasons.

"A chance to 'punk' the ultimate 'punkster' was too good an opportunity to miss," Grylls wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for the laughs and adventures buddy."