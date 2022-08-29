Ashton Kutcher Details 12-Pound Weight Loss, Mila Kunis' Support as He Debuts New Training Series (Exclusive)

As Ashton Kutcher gets further into his training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, his body is going through a dramatic transformation. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” he shares with ET, while noting that “my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”

The actor also shares that what he’s learned about himself so far in the process, which takes months of dedication and focus, is that “surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier. Setting a pace that you can sustain is not the same thing as working as hard as you can.”

The revelations come as Kutcher is launching an all-new, 16-part digital interview series. And only ET has the first look at Our Future Selves, which sees guests Kenny Chesney, Kim Kardashian, Natalie Portman and others running alongside Kutcher as he learns what motivates them and explores their personal answers to the question why.

The trailer also shows glimpses of Allyson Felix, Chris Paul, Jon Batiste, Thomas Rhett training with Kutcher, who says he plans to find out what makes each one of them tick. “We’re ready to create some electricity in this place,” he says.

Peloton

Ahead of the series’ debut on Peloton, Kutcher took the time to detail his own progress as well as what motivates him as he pushes himself to cross the finish line in November. “My baseline ‘why’ comes down to leaving life better than what it was given to me. My daily motivator is my kids and family,” he says.

The actor adds that “the marathon itself is an elevating opportunity for the work that we have been doing for over a decade with Thorn. A chance to show the folks that have been working so hard to make our vision reality, that I’m in it with them and willing to go to the last mile.”

As previously announced, Kutcher is participating in the marathon as a way to raise money and awareness for Thorn, which is celebrating its 10th year of building technology to defend children from sexual exploitation and eliminate child sexual abuse material from the internet. “Every move we make is in consideration of creating scalable outcomes that help children have lives where they can just be kids,” the actor says.

Peloton

Helping Kutcher, and the guests on his series train, are various Peloton instructors, including accomplished distance runner Becs Gentry, who finished the New York City marathon at 2:37:01, making her the first female non-elite runner to cross the finish line.

“Running is more than a personal passion for me,” Gentry says. “Running or any movement we choose provides a space for me to both explore what motivates me and push myself to my limits mentally and physically. I could not be more thrilled to cheer on Ashton and our Members as they all collectively work together to be the strongest version of their future selves.”

For Kutcher, “having Peloton instructors get me marathon-ready has been incredible” while creating the series itself “has been a blast.”

Premiering Tuesday, Aug. 30 on Peloton Tread and the Peloton app, Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher will be released over 10 weeks, leading up to the marathon on Nov. 6.