Ashley Tisdale Says She's Finding' Who I'm Truly Meant to Be' After Becoming a Mom

Ashley Tisdale is finding herself again after becoming a mom. The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a message about discovering who she's "truly meant to be" after giving birth to daughter Jupiter.

The former Disney star welcomed her first child with husband Christopher French on March 23.

"Slowly healing, slowly finding myself," Tisdale wrote alongside a bare-faced selfie. "I’m not trying to get back to who I was, there’s no way. I’m on the road to discovering who I’m truly meant to be and there’s something in my daughters eyes that tells me she knows exactly who that’s gonna be ❤️."

On Sunday, the actress shared a new photo of her baby girl in French's arms. "We caught the Easter bunny 🐰," she captioned the precious black-and-white snap. "Happy Easter!!"

In a January interview with ET, Tisdale opened up about staying "present" during her pregnancy.

"I've never really thought about it that hard. I'm not someone who is like, 'Oh when this happens it'll be like this,'" she explained. "I was like that with marriage. I wasn't one of those girls who was like, 'I need to get married! I need to have a kid!' And so I think that I'm more present, like, 'Oh cool, this is happening.'"

"There wasn't ever what I thought [pregnancy] would be, so I think I've been very present, especially during this time being home," she added. "I'm staying so present in everyday life that it's nice to be able to feel all the weird and awesome things about pregnancy."

See more on Tisdale in the video below.