Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Currently Have 'Nothing Romantic' Between Them, Source Says

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy's romantic relationship is likely behind them. A source tells ET that "right now there is nothing romantic going on" between the pair, who split in February after less than a year together.

"At this time, there's nothing left between him and Ashley romantically speaking," the source says. "There are no hard feelings on either end now that the dust from their break up has settled, but they're not rushing to get back together and aren't talking about getting back together for now."

Though their romance is no longer current, the pair still has a professional relationship. Both Ashley and G-Eazy were involved in the making of the upcoming pandemic-slasher flick 18 & Over, which the former produced and starred in and the latter acted in and composed the score for.

"18 & Over finished filming a long time ago," the source says. "G-Eazy is contractually obliged to post about it since he stars in the film and composed the film's score."

The source notes that "things are definitely better and more cordial" between Ashley and G-Eazy, adding that "there is still respect and love there on both ends."

Romance rumors between the two first sparked in May 2020, when they were photographed displaying PDA in Los Angeles. In September, Ashley brought G-Eazy to her sister's wedding. They made their relationship Instagram official the next month.

Amid their split in February, a source told ET that "G-Eazy really enjoys being in relationships and likes the idea of having a girlfriend, but his relationship with Ashley was becoming a bit too domestic for his liking and that was one of the reasons they broke up."