Artem Chigvintsev Gives Health Update On Pneumonia Battle

Artem Chigvintsev's bout with pneumonia is still lingering, but the Dancing With the Stars pro remains optimistic he'll get well soon with help from doctors.

Artem took to Twitter on Thursday and offered DWTS fans an update about his health condition. In short, he still has pneumonia following a recent check-up with doctors.

"So, I had another X-Ray done yesterday and it came back still positive for pneumonia," he explained. "So I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two. Hopefully this one will do the magic, will do the trick to kick out pneumonia out of my lungs."

Just a little update, Thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/KI6lAMeUIV — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) February 3, 2022

The health update comes exactly two weeks after he was forced to step away from DWTS after announcing some "unexpected health issues." At the time, Artem took to Instagram and said he would be leaving the tour for a while with the hopes of recovering and rejoining the tour's cast and crew "as quickly as possible."

A rep for the tour told ET that the tour is continuing as planned and that they look forward to welcoming Artem back "in the very near future."

"The DWTS: Live! Tour is continuing as planned with our cast of amazing pros — we wish Artem a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back in the show in the very near future," the tour's rep shared.