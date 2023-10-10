Arnold Schwarzenegger Playfully Calls Out Rob Lowe for Taking Maria Shriver's Side in Divorce (Exclusive)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is gleefully prepared to call out his old pal, Rob Lowe. In a sneak peek clip for his upcoming interview on Lowe's SiriusXM podcast, Literally!, the 76-year-old actor and former politician doesn't hesitate to tease Lowe for his behavior in the wake of Schwarzenegger's split from ex-wife, Maria Shriver, in 2011.

"Let the story be told that since I got divorced from Maria, you haven't been around much," Schwarzenegger teases Lowe.

"I think she got custody," the Parks and Recreation alum jokes in response.

Shriver filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in 2011 after the news of his affair with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena, came to light. Schwarzenegger fathered a son, Joseph Baena, as a result of the affair.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"You wanted to prove to her that you're loyal to her and not to me. So, because even though we didn't have any of those things, we always had friends that were loyal to me and to her, and they didn't get involved in all of this stuff," Schwarzenegger tells Lowe. "But I mean, you did. It was like unbelievable how all of a sudden I said to Maria, 'Why is Rob not showing up?'"

Claiming that Lowe repeatedly said he'd come over to smoke cigars with him, Schwarzenegger adds that it had been "years" since Lowe had stopped by, saying it took a podcast to get them back together.

"We had a lot of fun. And you came over to the house all the time. I kind of missed all that stuff," Schwarzenegger admits. "But you know, maybe eventually you're gonna wake up and say, you know, 'I can hang out with Arnold again and Maria's not gonna decapitate me.'"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lowe laughs off the claims with the clip cutting out before he's able to respond.

Despite their divorce, Schwarzenegger and Shriver have remained amicable through the years. The former couple share children Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, Christina Schwarzenegger, 32, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 30, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 26.

Arnold has opened up in recent years about his affair and the toll it took on Shriver and his family. In his Netflix docuseries, Arnold, he touched on the scandal and spoke about his relationship with Shriver in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

"[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. She and I are really good friends, and very close and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids, even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays -- everything together," the former California governor shared. "If there's Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids…"