Armie Hammer's Aunt Casey Opens Up About 'House of Hammer' Doc and 'Multigenerational Abuse' (Exclusive)

Casey Hammer is opening up to ET about the Discovery+ House of Hammer documentary premiering on Sept. 2, and she's hoping it instills some courage in people facing abusive situations in their own families while shining a light on the privileged lives of the wealthy.

ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Casey -- the aunt of embattled actor Armie Hammer -- who also served as a consultant on the three-part House of Hammer documentary, and she opened up about her family, and why the series is so vital.

"It's important to hold these people accountable now, even though most of them are dead, it's important that people of money and power and wealth don't get away with bad behavior anymore," Casey says. "I think House of Hammer really shines a light on that and it’s about holding people accountable and empowering victims and letting them share their story so that they can start the healing process."

Earlier this month, the trailer for House of Hammer dropped, and it included footage of several women who claim to have dated Armie, and who open up about their alleged relationship with him. Courtney Vucekovich is one of the two women featured, who claims that "all was perfect" at the start of her alleged romance with the actor, "but then things changed" as he "pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time."

Casey praised the women, like Courtney, who came forward in the docuseries, saying, "One of the reasons I'm most proud about House of Hammer is those women are brave."

"They're very smart and intelligent and successful women that just kinda got sucked into that vacuum of being brainwashed and manipulated and controlled and all of sudden their stuck in this and they don't know how to get out," Casey adds.

While the series is focused on the history of the Hammer family, Armie's controversies play a major role. But Casey explained she hasn't had "any communication" with the actor in quite some time.

"My mom passed away about 14 years ago, and up to that point, she kept us together, sort of, in a random dysfunctional way," Casey shares. "But once she passed, we all just kind of separated, which is best."

That being said, Casey stated that she "wasn't shocked" about many of the shocking allegations that surfaced against Armie in early 2021.

"I was learning about it through the media like everyone else," Casey says.

She alleges, "The reason I say that is because of what I experienced growing up in my family. It was multigenerational awful behavior and abuse."

Following the trailer's release, a source told ET that Armie "has been focused on spending time with his children and Elizabeth and trying to right his wrongs."

On the home front, Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers -- who split from the actor in July 2020 -- are still co-parenting their two children -- Harper, 7, and Ford, 5. That being said, the source said "it has been a struggle for him to have this narrative about him re-emerge" by way of a docuseries. The source also said Hammer "has been bouncing back and forth between L.A. and the Cayman Islands."

"If people hear my story, and it gives them the courage to come forward, hopefully it builds momentum and more survivors and victims can come forward and feel empowered," Casey tells ET of what she hopes the docuseries can accomplish in the long run. "And if nothing else, that it starts a conversation, it builds a community."

All three parts of House of Hammer will premiere Friday, Sept. 2 on Discovery+.