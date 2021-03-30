Armie Hammer Dropped From ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Armie Hammer has been dropped from another film project in development. The actor will no longer be appearing in director Amma Asante's Cold War drama thriller The Billion Dollar Spy, according to multiple reports.

Hammer was set to play a CIA operative working in Moscow during the Cold War tensions, and would have starred opposite Mads Mikkelsen, who will be playing a Soviet scientist and engineer.

The news comes shortly after Hammer was accused of rape and battery by a 24-year-old woman named Effie. Hammer has denied all allegations against him.

During a press conference held by Attorney Gloria Allred on March 18, Effie alleged that the Call Me By Your Name star "abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually." She also claims that Hammer raped her and physically abused her during an incident on April 24, 2017.

In a statement provided to ET by Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, the actor refuted the allegations, as well as provided an alleged screenshot of an exchange between Hammer and Effie.

"Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her," the statement alleged. "Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her. The screenshot below is just one of hundreds [Effie] sent to Mr. Hammer."

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory," the statement continued, in part. "[Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that Hammer is the main suspect in the sexual assault investigation that was initiated on Feb. 3, 2021, after investigators for LAPD’s Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section were contacted by an attorney representing a female. After speaking with the female, the department initiated a sexual assault investigation. Evidence was provided by the female and is part of the investigation.

In January, direct messages surfaced which were allegedly written by the 34-year-old actor. In the DMs, Hammer allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he released a statement calling the allegations "bulls**t." Multiple women later alleged that he was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships in a Page Six article. An attorney for Hammer denied the allegations in a statement to the outlet.

