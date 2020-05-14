Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shows Off His Platinum Blonde Dye Job and 'It's a Vibe'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is sporting a shocking new 'do. The 38-year-old Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his new, platinum blonde hair.

Wearing a long-sleeve T-shirt and shorts while sitting by the pool, Luyendyk smoldered at the camera to debut his new locks.

"It’s a vibe," he captioned the pic.

After admiring the photo, some fans noticed that Luyendyk was holding his phone in the shot, the screen of which appeared to feature many similar photos of the reality star.

"Those were the 'before pics,'" Luyendyk admitted to one fan who commented with their observation.

It seems Luyendyk made the right choice with the pic that he posted, as he told one fan he was "kinda feelin'" his new look. Fellow Bachelor Nation stars also approved of Luyendyk's updated 'do, with former Bachelor Bob Guiney writing that the look is a "well played vibe."

"Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?" Jared Haibon quipped.

"ARIE!!!!! Hahaha stopppp!" Tayshia Adams joked. "You guys are too much! I'm actually really diggin it!!"

Luyendyk isn't the only star to switch up his look in quarantine. Check out who else got haircuts and dye jobs while self-isolating!