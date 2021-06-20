Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Share Daughter's Unique Name After Bringing Her Home from Hospital

The pair welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on June 11, and while their son Lux came home soon after, their daughter was forced to stay behind in the hospital due to breathing issues. On Saturday, Luyendyk shared that his wife surprised him and brought their little girl home, and the following day, they revealed her name.

"senna james + lux jacob🤍," Burnham captioned a photo of the twins sleeping beside each other.

In the comments, the mom of three confirmed that Senna's name was inspired by Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna.

The twins join 2-year-old big sister Alessi, who couldn't have looked happier to meet her new siblings.

The couple previously opened up about Senna's medical issues in a YouTube video, explaining that their daughter was "having some trouble with her breathing."

"She's not on oxygen. She's perfectly healthy. Her development, she's a little bit behind, so if she gets really relaxed her heart rate slows down because her breathing is slowing and that is concerning," Luyendyk said. "You don't want to take her home and have something happen, so they're just being extra, extra careful."

