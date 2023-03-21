Ariana Madix's Next Move Amid Scandoval? A Lifetime Movie

Ariana Madix is channeling the drama into her latest venture -- a Lifetime movie. On Wednesday, the network announced the Vanderpump Rules star will have a role in the upcoming film, Buying Back My Daughter.

According to the network, the ripped-from-the-headlines film is "inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters go missing and are sex trafficked online."

Madix, 37, will play Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.

In addition to Madix, the film stars Roger Cross and Faith Wright. Meagan Good will pull double duty as both executive producer and one of the stars.

"When Dana (Good) and Curtis' (Cross) 16-year-old daughter, Alicia (Wright), sneaks out of the house to attend a party, a bout with teenage rebellion quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police," the film's synopsis reads in a release.

Lifetime

"After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, mother's intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale. Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to "buy their daughter back" in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm.

Madix's latest role comes on the heels of the scandal that saw her longtime love, Tom Sandoval, and friend, Raquel Leviss, becoming involved in an affair -- and the fallout that has rocked the entire Vanderpump Rules cast.

The news comes after Madix was spotted out and avoided answering any questions pertaining to what the internet has dubbed "Scandoval."

The Bravo star was out and about Tuesday in Los Angeles when a videographer asked her if Leviss had apologized for her and Sandoval's tryst.

"I don't know who you're talking about," Madix shot back in video obtained by Page Six.

When asked if she's "excited" about the upcoming season 10 reunion, Madix also wanted no part of that question.

"What do you think?" she said.

Ahead of the reunion -- which is being filmed on Thursday -- a source told ET how Madix is "preparing herself and getting in the correct mindset for it." The source added, "She is planning on coming in calm, cool, and collected, but also say her piece."

"She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement. Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that’s all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It’s going to be wild," the source noted.