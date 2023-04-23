Ariana Madix Takes Girls Trip to England With Katie Maloney Amid Scandoval

Escaping the drama across the pond. Ariana Madix is taking in the sights and sounds of Englahd with some close gal pals as Scandoval continues to roil back home.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a pair of photos of herself in the UK, where she was joined by Katie Maloney, Dayna Kathan and Raleigh Seldon.

The four friends -- who traveled to England for the wedding of their other friends, James Baker and Courtney Berman, in Cheshire -- posed together like a British girl group in front of a red double decker bus in one pic she shared.

"Lads on tour," Madix captioned the post, along with a Great Britain flag emoji.

Maloney, for her part, posed in front of the sprawling estate where the wedding was held, and wrote in the caption simply, "Posh AF."

This international wedding comes after Madix was in Oaxaca, Mexico, last month for another friend's nuptials, where she met fitness trainer Daniel Wai -- with whom she sparked a romance.

Last weekend, Madix and Wai were spotted having the time of their lives at Coachella. The Vanderpump Rules star and her crew had a packed second day at the annual music festival in Indio, California. The fitness trainer was included in the festivities and spotted getting close to the reality superstar.

This comes on the heels of Madix's high-profile split from her ex, Tom Sandoval, nearly two months ago, after it was revealed that he'd been having an affair with their VPR co-star, Raquel Leviss.

For more on the ongoing drama, check out the video below.