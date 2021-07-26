Ariana Grande Shares BTS Video of 'The Voice' Promo Shoot

Blake, John, Kelly and Ari! Ariana Grande is officially joining season 21 of The Voice as a coach and she's now filmed her first promo video for the NBC competition series.

The 28-year-old singer shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos of herself shooting the sketch with her fellow coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

"Hello and screaming !!!! cannot wait for everyone to see our first promo tomorrow for season 21 of @nbcthevoice !!! it’s ..... the most ridiculous and fun," Grande captioned her post on Instagram. "I adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet."

Noting she "simply cannot wait til we get started," Grande then took her fans behind the scenes of the shoot, which takes place at a campfire where the coaches are playing music.

"It's very fun, everyone is at a beautiful campfire and I'm, of course, dressed very appropriately," Grande quips in one clip, wearing a strapless, crystal-embellished Ulyana Sergeenko bustier and matching skirt.

Grande makes her entrance seated on a large moon, which has a special meaning for her.

"I was just entering on this really beautiful crescent moon, which I love," she shares. "I have a moon tattoo. It's my floating moon entrance. It felt very special."

Clarkson, 39, also shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, noting, "This is us welcoming Ariana."

The coaches took camping to a whole new level 😂🏕 The new promo for @NBCTheVoice comes out tomorrow y'all! #TheVoice #TeamKelly pic.twitter.com/UjRsEbSLtq — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 26, 2021

In a teaser clip from the first promo, the coaches are out by the fire when Shelton shouts, "Look at that amazing star over there!"

"You mean Alpha Centauri?" Legend asks.

"No! I mean Ariana Grande," Shelton says as Grande descends on the crescent moon.

Are you ready for the stars to align? ✨🌙 It's all happening TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/UNh3UAgNdd — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) July 26, 2021

ET spoke with outgoing Voice coach Nick Jonas about Grande joining the team back in May.

"She's brilliant, obviously. She'll nail it," he shared of Grande, before offering some advice. "I think the best thing to do is just not to trust Blake."