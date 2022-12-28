Ariana Grande Sends Christmas Gifts to Young Manchester Hospital Patients 5 Years After Concert Bombing

Thank u, Ariana! The Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity announced on Twitter on Dec. 26 that pop star Ariana Grande donated Christmas gifts for patients.

Grande has a well-established connection with the hospital charity since the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing that occurred at her concert and left 22 people dead.

On Monday, the hospital charity shared two photos on Twitter of the many wrapped gifts donated by Grande this year underneath a Christmas tree.

"⭐ Thank you Ariana! ⭐" their tweet read. "We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande 🎁"

The presents were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at @RMCHosp, @TraffordHosp, @WythenshaweHosp and @NorthMcrGH_NHS pic.twitter.com/LAUtN60k59 — RMCH Charity (@RMCHcharity) December 26, 2022

It was noted that the gifts would be distributed to "babies, children and teenagers" at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Trafford Hospitals, Wythenshawe Hospital, and North Manchester General Hospital.

“It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals," Tanya Hamid, Interim Director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, wrote in an Instagram post.

"We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart."

Last year, Grande honored the victims on the anniversary of the attack by sharing a list of those who were killed: John Atkinson, Courtney Boyle, Philip Tron, Kelly Brewster, Georgina Callander, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford, Wendy Fawell, Martyn Hett, Alison Howe, Lisa Lees, Megan Hurley, Nell ones, Michelle Kiss, Angelika Klis, Marcin Klis, Morrell Leczkowski, Eilidh MacLeod, Elaine McIver, Saffie Rose Rouses and Jane Tweddle.

"Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round…. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one," she captioned her tribute. "Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always."