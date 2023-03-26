Ariana Grande Says She's 'Up to No Good' With 'Wicked' Co-Star Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande is treating fans to another look inside the world of Wicked! On Sunday, the 29-year-old shared pictures featuring her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, in London as they film the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of the Broadway musical.

As if she isn't keeping fans wondering about the film enough, Grande used lyrics from one of the musical's songs as the caption.

"up to (no) good 🫧 🧹," the "Thank U, Next" singer wrote next to the photos -- referencing "No Good Deed" from the musical.

In the pictures, Grande and Erivo -- who play Glinda and Elphaba -- hug as they wear chic dresses and pose for the camera. In another picture, the duo show off their manicures as they hold hands at a dinner table.

The Wicked evening didn't just stop with the ladies. In another photo, Grande and Erivo are joined by co-star, Jonathan Bailey, -- who plays Fiyero -- as they smile for the camera.

In the final picture, Grande gives a little look behind the scenes as she shares a picture of her feet in a pair of pink Ugg boots that appear to match a pink dress. In front of her, is another set of feet that look like they belong to the film's director, Jon Chu.

Erivo took to her Instagram to share the same photos.

Grande's post comes a week after it was announced that Wicked's release date was moved up. Chu took to social media to make the announcement that the first movie of the two-part adaptation will now hit theaters Nov. 2024 instead of its original Dec. 2024 release date.

WICKED NEWS: We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to. So…We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat! pic.twitter.com/6YvjA1gRDr — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) March 14, 2023

"WICKED NEWS: We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to," Chu shared on social media. "So…We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat!"

The film also stars Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Ethan Slater as Boq.

ET spoke with Chu at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where he opened up about the possibility of Menzel and Chenoweth making an appearance in the Wicked films.

"The door is always open. Are you kidding?" Chu said. "I'm not gonna say anything. I'm not gonna do anything yet, but of course, that original cast is amazing. They've been so gracious... They’ve only been supportive and kind."

Wicked: Part One is in theaters Nov. 27, 2024.