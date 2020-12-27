Ariana Grande Cuddles Up to Fiance Dalton Gomez in Sweet Christmas Pics

Ariana Grande had a lot to celebrate this Christmas. The "God Is a Woman" singer had a new fiance to bring to her family's Christmas celebration this year, after getting engaged to Dalton Gomez.

Grande, 27, took to Instagram on Saturday to share sweet pics of herself and Gomez, 25, cuddled up in front of the Christmas tree. Her brother, Frankie Grande, 37, his boyfriend Hale Leon, friend Doug Middlebrook and mom Joan Grande were also in attendance, with the group seemingly getting along great.

"Merry :)," Grande captioned her post.

Before getting together with her family, Grande and Gomez spread some holiday cheer by sending gifts, pizza, meals and more to children's hospitals in Los Angeles and in the U.K. Grande and her team hand-picked gifts for each age and developmental level across both UCLAMCH campuses in Westwood and Santa Monica, California.

Grande announced her engagement to Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, last week, and while the news may have been surprising to fans, a source told ET the couple had been "talking about taking next steps for a while." "Their relationship is very loving and carefree," the sources shared.

ET's source added that "Dalton goes out of his way to make Ariana happy -- whether with small or bigger gestures and she loves that he is a true gentleman."

"She feels like she can be her true self with him," the source said. "She also admires how successful and hardworking he is in his own career, but also likes that he is down to earth and is a regular guy."

"They get along great and Ariana has hung out with his friends and family a ton and loves them too," the source shared. "They’re so happy."

See more in the video below.