Ariana Grande Celebrates Birthday in PDA-Packed Video With New Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is sharing the love! After recently tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony, the "7 rings" singer rang in her 28th birthday over the weekend with her man by her side.

In a sweet PDA-filled video, which she posted to her Instagram Stories, Grande and Gomez share a romantic kiss as she sports a furry leopard-print hat and tiara while he wears a snapback that reads, "Deep Funk and Divine Intervention."

"A bday baby," Grande wrote on the video, adding, "Deeply thankful for so much love."

A source told ET last week that the pop star feels "relaxed" in her relationship after tying the knot, and not as concerned about being "scrutinized in the media."

"Ariana and Dalton have really been enjoying married life," the source shared. "Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."

"Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn't be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease," the source added. "They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever."