Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Share Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Wicked' Movie Rehearsals

The witches are in! Ariana Grande gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the Wicked movie. On Monday, the “Positions” singer shared a series of pictures and videos from the set. Simply captioning the photo carousel with the bubble emoji, Grande led the post with a picture of her and Cynthia Erivo inside a dance studio.

Grande’s post also included her feet by a welcome mat that read, “The Witch Is In,” a picture of her smiling with co-star Will Loftis, a video of music director, Stephen Oremus walking into a room, and a picture of a set of feet, one with a pink ballet slipper and one with a black ballet slipper over a green sock. The "Thank U, Next" singer also included pictures of her and her husband, Dalton Gomez, and a couple of her signature selfies.

Erivo took to the comments to react. “Ilysm,” Grande’s co-star wrote. Over on her own Instagram, Erivo also shared a photo dump, which included some of the pictures from the Wicked set, and a picture with Janet Jackson.

Erivo has been cast as Elphaba and Grande will star opposite her as Glinda. It has also been announced that Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey was cast in the role of their love interest, Fiyero.

"He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!!" director Jon M. Chu recently tweeted.

The movie adaptation will be released in two parts, which are set to be released by Universal Pictures on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.

"We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!" Chu previously wrote in a statement announcing the film’s release. "With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."