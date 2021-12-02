'Are You Afraid of the Dark?': First Look at the Terrifying New Mystery 'Curse of the Shadows' (Exclusive)

"We have to keep upping the scare factor every single episode! It was really important, especially coming off of the original show, where every episode had its own ghost tale or spooky story around the campfire, that we captured that essence and gave every episode its own little theme or distinction throughout the season’s storyline," executive producer and showrunner J.T. Billings exclusively tells ET. "The first one pulls you in right away with this great mystery, we’re going into the woods. Episode 2 is much more about pop culture horror and episode 3 we’re doing seances. We were really excited about the opportunity not only to have different horror elements across different episode, but to build on top of them until we get to our big finale, which is hopefully the scariest episode yet."