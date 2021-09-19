Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Couture for 2021 Emmy Awards

Anya Taylor-Joy makes her Emmys debut! The actress stepped out onto the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards. The fashion darling wowed in an elegant Christian Dior Haute Couture look.

Taylor-Joy wore a pastel yellow silk backless gown, which she elevated with a bright canary-colored cape. She wore Tiffany & Co. necklaces down her back, along with diamond and platinum earrings and a bracelet and ring in platinum and 18k gold with unenhanced yellow sapphires.

Her blonde hair was up in an elegant updo and her makeup was simple but with a statement red lip.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy is nominated tonight for her performance in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category. Her fellow nominees include Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha).

The Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, honors the best in TV from the past year. In addition to nominees like Emma Corrin, Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Hugh Grant and Regé-Jean Page, there's also major star power among the presenters, which includes Jada Pinkett-Smith, Awkwafina, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more.

See all the 2021 Emmys red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.