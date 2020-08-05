Anthony Hopkins Does Drake's TikTok Dance Challenge and He's Got Moves

Anthony Hopkins is known for his impeccable acting chops, but now his dancing has gone viral!

The Two Popes star couldn't help but join in on Drake's "Toosie Slide" challenge, posting a TikTok video of himself dancing along to the lyrics, "Right foot up, left foot slide." Hopkins, 82, enjoys himself, as he also challenges fellow veteran actors Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to join in on the fun, as well as sending them personalized messages quoting Rocky and The Terminator.

"#Drake I’m late to the party... but better late than never. #SylvesterStallone #ArnoldSchwarzenegger #toosieslidechallenge," the Academy Award winner captioned his tweet.

Hopkins isn't the only celebrity who has taken to TikTok during quarantine. Dame Judi Dench also got in on the TikTok craze when the 85-year-old actress virtually joined her 22-year-old grandson and did the "Juice, Sauce, Little Bit of Dressing" challenge last month.

Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas, Courteney Cox and many other celebs have also joined in on the synchronized dancing TikToks.

