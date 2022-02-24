Anthony Edwards Reveals He and Mare Winningham Eloped Last Year

Anthony Edwards is a married man, and has been since last year!

Recently, the Inventing Anna actor sat down for an interview with Esquire and revealed that he and fellow actress Mare Winningham had quietly tied the knot sometime last year.

The long-time friends -- who have been friends for 35 years -- eloped last year, according to the ER alum, who said the entire event was just the two of them and an old friend of theirs who served as the officiant.

"We’re too old to throw weddings," Edwards, 59, said of himself and his wife, 62.

While they may feel "too old" for weddings, Winningham is still working hard on Broadway and Edwards couldn't sing her praises any higher.

"She's doing Girl from the North Country on Broadway and she's just spectacular," Edwards shared. "She's an amazing singer and she's a wonderful actress and she's an incredible person."

This is the second marriage for Edwards, who was previously wed to Jeanine Lobell for over two decades. The former couple share a son and three daughters. This is the fourth marriage for Winningham, who shares five children with ex-husband William Mapel.

Congrats to the happy couple.