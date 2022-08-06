Anne Heche's Ex-Boyfriend Thomas Jane Says She's 'Expected to Pull Through'

Anne Heche's ex-boyfriend, actor Thomas Jane, said she's "expected to pull through" following Friday's fiery car crash in Los Angeles. Jane released a statement to the Daily Mail and provided an update on her condition amid her hospitalization.

"While Anne and I are no longer an item, today's tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her," he said. "My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt."

Video captured by CBS Los Angeles showed the carnage left behind after Heche crashed her car into a home. Another video showed the blue Mini Cooper speeding down the street before crashing.

Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022

A public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department would only tell ET that, at 10:55 a.m., a vehicle collided into a residence located at the 1700 block of Walgrove Ave, though they would not identify the driver, describe the car they were driving, name the hospital or disclose any injuries.

Per the LAPD, the vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment by an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department said that the solo passenger vehicle in question struck and came to rest well within a 738-square foot two-story home, causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival. Heche suffered burns in the fire. The cause of the crash is currently unclear.

Jane and Heche dated in 2019 and 2020. They worked together on his HBO series, Hung. Also on Friday, Heche's ex-boyfriend, the actor James Tupper, offered his "thoughts and prayers" too following the horrific accident.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you," he captioned the Instagram post of a throwback photo.

Heche and Tupper dated for more than a decade before they split in 2018. They met in 2006 when they co-starred in Men in Trees. Heche is also the mother to 19-year-ld Homer from her previous marriage to Coleman Laffoon.