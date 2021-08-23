Anna Faris Explains Why She and Husband Michael Barrett Decided to Elope

Anna Faris was so excited to be married that she didn't need a big wedding. Paparazzi spotted the 44-year-old actress and her husband, Michael Barrett, at LAX over the weekend, and Faris revealed why they opted to elope.

"With a little bit of age, you don’t need the whole thing," she told paparazzi in a video obtained by Page Six, adding that it was her decision to elope.

As for who else witnessed the private nuptials, Faris said, "It was just us."

On a July episode of her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, the actress accidentally revealed that she and Barrett, 51, tied the knot at a courthouse on San Juan island in Washington state.

"I think we've spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment. But I'm looking around, just so, just my fiancé's right... he's now my husband," Faris said, before apologizing to Barrett, a cinematographer, for sharing the news.

"I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can't say fiancé anymore," she said. "... It was awesome. It feels great."

Faris added that "everything" about her wedding "just felt right," including the location, which she called "the most magical place on Earth."

Faris and Barrett began dating in 2017. The actress was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. Faris and Pratt share a 9-year-old son, Jack.