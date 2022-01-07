Angelina Jolie Is Trending Because of The Weeknd's New Song 'Here We Go...Again'

Angelina Jolie might be the subject of one of The Weeknd's newly released songs. On Friday, the 31-year-old musician, who also goes by Abel Tesfaye, released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, and fans almost immediately started drawing attention to a lyric in his and Tyler, the Creator's track, "Here We Go...Again."

"And my new girl, she a movie star/My new girl, she a movie star/I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell," he sings. "But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts."

While The Weeknd doesn't call Jolie out by name, and he's never confirmed that he is or was in a relationship with her, fans are still speculating that this line is about the 46-year-old actress, given that the two were spotted spending time together on several occasions last year.

"All these meetings is about him asking Angelina Jolie’s permission to include her in his song," one fan tweeted.

"This song has gotta be about Angelina Jolie right lol?," another commenter pondered.

And yet another fan wrote, "When I tell y'all this whole a** album is just Abel sweet talking Angelina Jolie #DawnFM..."

When I tell y'all this whole ass album is just Abel sweet talking Angelina Jolie #DawnFM pic.twitter.com/ZblFa2GvE5 — 🎃 𝓓𝓲𝓬𝓴 𝓓. 𝓐𝓫𝓵𝓸𝓱 🌙 (@dastardlywun) January 7, 2022

One of the last times The Weeknd and Jolie were seen together was in September, when photographers snapped them leaving a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

A source told ET at the time that the two "left together in his car and headed towards his house."

Just after this outing, ET reached out to Jolie and The Weeknd's reps for comment.

