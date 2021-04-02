Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Watch Presidential Election in Rare Photo From Their Home

Like the rest of America, Angelina Jolie's family was glued to the TV during the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The actress-director covers the recent issue of BritishVogue and in an accompanying photo, she's seen at her home in Los Angeles, California, watching the election unfold alongside four of her children. Jolie and her ex, Brad Pitt, are parents to 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

A few weeks after the photo was taken, the magazine spoke with Jolie upon news breaking that Biden would be the next president.

"I put a lot of my hopes for the future on the younger generation. Maybe that’s because I live with six kids, aged 12 to 19, so I see that particular group – and I certainly see how much more pressure they are under than we were at their age," she says. "They’re quite overwhelmed with a lot of information that we were sheltered from. But I see Mad [Maddox] online speaking in Russian to someone or talking to Korea, or Shi [Shiloh] saying hi to her friends in Namibia, I see there’s this new way young people can connect and know each other in this global way. It’s how they’ll start to solve our problems."

Craig McDean/British Vogue

As for how her family is faring while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jolie says her children had a lot of big moments in their lives despite being in lockdown.

"I think that like most families, we have had this bigger thing happening with the pandemic. But of course you also have these life markers. We went into it having just gotten out of the hospital with Zahara [who underwent surgery early last year], and we were so happy she was OK that we entered lockdown in a different state of mind," Jolie shares. "But, you know, there are also these other markers of life: Pax going into his senior year, but not being able to enjoy all that it is to be a senior; Zahara finally getting her driving licence, but she’s taking the test with the driver wrapped in the full outfit with the masks. It’s not how you imagine these moments. But birthdays go on, and I think that for many people, it’s made us all feel very human together. There’s something beautiful about that."

When it comes to how Jolie herself is dealing with quarantine, the 45-year-old Oscar winner admits that she's "never very good at sitting still."

"Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere," the mother of six says. "I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all."

ET spoke with Jolie in August 2020, where she also talked about her children being there for her as well as each other while quarantining together.

"You know, I am so lucky," she said. "We are so used to being tight together for a long time. ...I'm lucky, and I think when you have that many children, they really take care of each other. They help me. I'm not alone managing everything. They are an amazing team, so I'm very, very fortunate."

Craig McDean/British Vogue

Jolie's full feature in the March issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, Feb. 5. All 27 international Vogues are dedicating their March issues to creativity, and each issue is a celebration of those who encourage us to look at life in a new way. The issues feature portfolios of the brightest young stars in fashion, music, art and film, alongside inspiring editorials and extraordinary fashion through each of Vogue's local lenses.