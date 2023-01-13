Andy Dick Arrested for Public Intoxication and Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Nearly two months after he was convicted of sexual assault, Andy Dick in in trouble with the law again in Southern California.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the troubled comedian was arrested Friday just after midnight after deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's station responded to a call about an intoxicated person who was possibly under the influence of narcotics.

The sheriff's department says that upon arrival, deputies located the 57-year-old comedian "displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol." He was arrested without incident, but during a routine records check, the sheriff's department says it was determined that Dick was a registered sex offender who was not up to date on his registration.

He was promptly taken to jail and arrested and charged with being under the influence of alcohol in public (or public intoxication) and failing to register as a sex offender. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says this remains an ongoing investigation.

According to multiple reports, Dick had to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of sexual battery back in November stemming from an April 2018 incident involving an Uber driver who accused him of reaching for and grabbing his crotch during the ride. Dick was sentenced to 90 days in Los Angeles County jail, but was released early.

Also last year in May, Dick was arrested for sexual battery in Orange County, California, after a man alleged the comedian applied lotion or some kind of lube on his buttocks. The incident was also live streamed. He served a short time in jail but was ultimately released when the alleged victim stopped cooperating in the case.

Then, in October, Dick was reportedly arrested on a burglary charge in Santa Barbara, California, after he's alleged to have stolen power tools from a home under construction.