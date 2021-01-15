Andy Cohen Shares His Candid Thoughts on Porsha Williams' Engagement

Andy Cohen is ready to see what happens next when it comes to Porsha Williams' love life! During Thursday's episode Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 52-year-old Bravo host was asked about Porsha's whirlwind romance and engagement.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star went public with her relationship with Simon Guobadia this week and shortly after, Simon announced that he had proposed. Simon is currently in the middle of a divorce from Porsha's former RHOA co-star, Falynn Guobadia, who was previously billed as her "friend."

"I think it's wild, man," Andy said of the ongoing drama in Porsha's romantic life. "I'm staying tuned. I can't wait to find out more."

When sharing the news of her romance, Porsha wrote, "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled."

After the news of Porsha and Simon's engagement broke, Falynn's rep shared a statement with ET about the divorce.

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing," the statement read. "Sending positivity to all of you. Sincerely, Falynn."

Things have become even more complicated for the newly engaged couple. A woman named Jessica Harris has come forward claiming Simon was leading her on while together with Porsha.

"I just thought I was going on a date with a guy with a nice a** car. I really didn't think anything of it," Jessica told Baller Alertearlier this week. "I would never have thought that he was getting engaged."

Simon took to Instagram on Thursday night, sharing a photo of Jessica in his car and circling the date -- March 31. He and Porsha recently shared that they got together in April.

"Let’s have some fun. If anyone can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing), I have $50,000 waiting for you," he wrote.

Simon also claims he didn't cheat on Porsha adding, "In the meantime, we have timeline issues with someone claiming to have dated me at the same time as my fiancé Porsha. I have an extra $25,000 for any receipt showing that this actually happened. Let’s get to some facts. Btw, I keep very meticulous record (receipts) of my life.✅"