Andy Cohen Roasts Howie Mandel Over Tom Sandoval Interview

On Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live!, Cohen took the America's Got Talent judge to task for his controversial chat with Sandoval on hisHowie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, during which Mandel appeared -- to some fans -- to have a notable lack of knowledge about the intricacies of Scandoval, and appeared to side with the embattled reality star when it came to the drama.

"Tonight's Jackhole [of the Night] goes to the fact that Howie Mandel apparently didn't know what he was getting himself into with his interview of Tom Sandoval today," Cohen shared, during his chat with SNL alum Cecily Strong and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. "Because it seems like maybe he didn't do his homework?"

Cohen then played one clip from the podcast interview during which Mandel appeared not to know even some of the core players in the ongoing drama, and Cohen couldn't help but laugh.

"Now both Sandoval and Howie are being dragged on social media," Cohen said with barely contained glee. "Howie, you have to be careful before you take a side. Bravo fans are very passionate."

While the ire directed toward Sandoval is expected from the more outspoken Twitter critics, Mandel is also getting slammed for seemingly defending his infidelity, with many claiming that Mandel was trying to excuse the Vanderpump Rules star's behavior.

not howie mandel saying sandoval didn't have a choice other than to cheat because his relationship was "stale" and he had a "beautiful young girl" in front of him... #pumprules pic.twitter.com/utYNhZyzGA — blonde hair 🖤 black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) April 11, 2023

Howie Mandel is bending over backwards to excuse Tom Sandoval’s bullshit behavior and his daughter is sitting there like 👁️👄👁️#pumprules #scandoval pic.twitter.com/qoLGQbNg1l — Amanda Coughlin (@amandamcoughlin) April 11, 2023

Tom Sandoval giving his “side of the story” on the repulsive Howie Mandel’s podcast reinforces the idea that if you give a man the opportunity to ramble enough, if you give him enough rope, he will hang himself. #PumpRules #PumpRulesReunion #scandoval #howiemandeldoesstuff pic.twitter.com/IHWJigls86 — maybe she born w bars maybe iss trauma~typo king (@WocDonnaTartt) April 11, 2023

Me after watching Sandoval’s disastrous interview with Howie Mandel 🥴 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/DkPzZhMVpL — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 11, 2023

The Howie Mandel podcast is an hour and twenty minutes? I'd rather eat glass than listen to Sandoval blame Ariana for his poor choices for that fucking long. I'm sure the important points have or will be posted on here, & NONE of it will make me feel bad for him. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/PXJ9wddbg6 — The DisCountess (@Discountess_) April 11, 2023

Live footage of me watching Tom Sandoval’s interview with Howie Mandel pic.twitter.com/tIo5RkNAi1 — Targaryen Renaissance (@Shmattheww) April 11, 2023

Howie Mandel defends Scumdoval.



BUT YK INSTEAD OF BREAKING UP WITH ARIANA THEY BEGAN THERAPY AND HE DROPPED HINTS leading Ariana to do a “180” and be a better girlfriend.



This guy is a real piece of narcissistic trash. #Scumdoval #Scandoval #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/RCLBq8VBwT — Primetime Gossip (@YourClarkness) April 11, 2023

Howie Mandel is defending Scandoval by saying the media and the world is being unfair to him when he has no clue who he is but has him on his podcast for views #pumprules #scandoval pic.twitter.com/XadXqdTTDP — julian (@julian_hagins1) April 11, 2023

Tom Sandoval trying to make Ariana look like a delusional psychopath on howie Mandel makes him look so much more pathetic than i even realized — Davida Williams (@DavidaBWilliams) April 11, 2023

One Twitter user even called for Mandel to respond, writing, "We need Howie Mandel on WWHL after that horrific interview to explain him self @Andy #WWHL #PumpRules."

Cohen took a moment of his time to respond directly to that suggestion, simply tweeting, "Or not."

Or not — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 11, 2023

During his chat with Mandel, Sandoval attempted to share his side of the story, as he claimed, which largely revolved around placing the blame for his infidelity on his now-ex, Ariana Madix.

Sandoval said that, over the last year, he began to "feel trapped" in his relationship with Madix and realized that he needed to "make a change to feel alive again, to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again."

Enter Raquel Leviss, who came along "at the worst time ever" for Sandoval because he was "yearning for a connection."

Afterward, Sandoval said he went to therapy to "try to figure out what the hell I'm going to do."

"The feelings were something very, very strong. Those feelings that I had started to take over in a sense. Logic, all that s**t went out the window," he said. "... Our connection was healthy, but the environment that it created -- the lying, the sneaking around -- was very unhealthy. But time was always fleeting. Every time we were around each other it felt like it could be the last time we'd see each other. It made us both obsessive over trying to see each other and stuff."

What followed was a months-long affair with Leviss, which only became public knowledge last month, and is currently playing out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

