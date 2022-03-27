Andrew Garfield Photobombs Former Roommate Jamie Dornan on 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Andrew Garfield and Jamie Dornan had a happy reunion on the 2022 Oscars red carpet on Sunday. The former roommates gave one another a hug and also hit a pose together, clearly overjoyed to see one another.

Both stars are celebrating their critically acclaimed films this year. Dornan stars in Belfast, which is up for seven Oscars this year, and Garfield is nominated for Best Actor for his role as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick…BOOM! Dornan looked handsome in a black suit while Garfield also looked dapper in a burgundy velvet Saint Laurent jacket. The two hugged and 38-year-old Garfield also hilariously photobombed 39-year-old Dornan's photo with the Fifty Shades of Grey star's wife, Amelia Warner.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

ET spoke to Dornan earlier this month at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards and he talked about Robert Pattinson's recent comments to ET claiming he was the last to be invited to outings with Dornan and some of his now-famous friends, including Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, and Charlie Cox when they were still unknown actors.

"I wasn't actually roommates. They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited," Pattinson told ET. "I was invited as an afterthought. There'd be like one slice of pizza left and I'd be like, 'Is there any for me?'"

Dornan replied, "No! The pity invite? No. I think with Rob it's always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, 'Does he really fit in with us?' Because we were not working and he's working all the time. He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we've sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we've known each other a long time."

Dornan said he was still close to Garfield, whom he told ET recently watched his 2021 comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

"He particularly loves it. He came to it late," Dornan said of Garfield's response to the comedy. "Andrew's one of my best mates. He came to it late. He only saw it for the first time a couple weeks ago, and I know how much he loves it."