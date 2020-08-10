Andrew Cuomo's Daughter Recalls Sensing Her Dad's Stress During COVID-19 Outbreak

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his daughters are speaking out about life amid COVID-19. The governor of New York and his three daughters -- 23-year-old Michaela and 25-year-old twins Mariah and Cara -- sit down for a CBS Sunday Morning interview that will air this weekend.

In a preview clip of the episode, the Cuomo girls recall their dad's stress at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in New York, a time during which he would give highly-publicized daily briefings.

"Sometimes he would come home, and you could see it on him," Cara says. "And you would hear sort of this big deep breath that he takes. And then you would know that he is stressed."

Though the worst seems to be over in New York, the governor insists that his upcoming book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, is not a "victory," but rather a "halftime in the game."

"Let’s learn the lesson from the first half of the game and play a better second half. But we have to play a whole second half of this game," he says. "And there’s going to be another virus, another infection and another bacteria. And we can’t make the mistakes we made this time."

The threat of the coronavirus has not completely passed, something that's evident from President Donald Trump's recent diagnosis and hospitalization.

"I think this says to everyone, this is real. You can get it. Even the president of the United States can get it," Andrew says. "I also hope it’s a moment where this nation just puts aside the ugly politics that has become the way of this country... This is just a moment for humanity and love and compassion."

"I wish him the best. I wish his family the best... I’m sure they’re living with a lot of anxiety," he continues. "Let’s remember that, at the end of the day, we’re all people trying to do our best. We can disagree, but let’s just be kinder to one another. I think this is a moment that says that also."

The way the governor handled the outbreak in New York City caused many to speculate as to whether a White House run could be in his future. Though Michaela and her dad seem to like him in New York, she longs for the type of leadership she thinks he'd provide.

"As someone who wishes that I had someone I could vote for who would be more inspiring and someone who seems more competent or... empathetic [that] would make me feel a lot better," she says. "And so if that were Dad, I’d be a really grateful and proud American. And, I guess, a busier daughter."

The Cuomo family's full CBS Sunday Morning interview airs Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. ET. American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic is due out on Oct. 13.