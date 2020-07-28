Andrew Cuomo Announces Investigation Following 'Illegal & Reckless' Chainsmokers 'Drive-In' Concert

Andrew Cuomo is not pleased. The New York governor announced on Monday that the Department of Health will be looking into a recent concert put on by The Chainsmokers over the weekend.

On Saturday, The Chainsmokers held charity fundraiser concert in the Hamptons, which was advertised as a drive-in event. However, it quickly devolved into something much closer to a traditional concert, with many eventgoers standing side-by-side in front of the stage.

Cuomo took to Twitter on Monday and shared a video from the event, while expressing his outrage that it occurred after the city implemented regulations and guidelines to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

"Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled," Cuomo tweeted. "The Department of Health will conduct an investigation."

The governor added, "We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health."

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

There were an estimated 2,000 people in attendance at the event, with ticket packages ranging from $850 to VIP options for $25,000 for the charity event, Deadline reports.

The venue and the promoters claimed, in a report by Buzzfeed, that attendees were grouped and cordoned off into smaller groups by ropes and dividers and that temperature checks were taken before entry.

However, it's unclear whether or not the venue or promoters got permission from the city, considering the state has banned all non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people.