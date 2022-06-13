Andi Dorfman Talks Feeling 'Relieved' After Her Engagement and Planning an Italian Wedding (Exclusive)

Andi Dorfman is thrilled to have found the love of her life. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the 35-year-old former Bachelorette at the launch party for JoJo Fletcher's Cupshe swimsuit line, and Dorfman revealed why she felt "relieved" after her fiancé, Blaine Hart, popped the question in March.

"It took 35 years and I finally found the one. I wouldn't trade it for anything. He's awesome. He's such a good guy. I'm excited," she gushed. "It's funny, I put [news of my engagement] out there, not really expecting what people would say. So many people are in their early 30s and are single and have said, 'Oh, this makes me feel so hopeful.' I'm like, 'Wow! OK. I guess so.'"

"I feel relieved," Dorfman added. "I found the right guy. It didn't matter how long it took. Just find the right person."

The pair's love story is an incredible one, as they met once, years ago, at a college party. They never spoke again until a DM 15 years later.

"We were both in Italy over the summer and he saw I was there. He DM'd, 'Want to go for a drink?' I'm like, 'Sure, but I have friends with me.' He's like, 'I guess I'll take them out, too.' The rest is history. We've been together ever since," Dorfman shared, adding that her romance is "a piece of home for me, but it's also something really new for me, as well."

Dorfman credits her and Hart's successful relationship to both maturity and timing, and added that the way they complement each other doesn't hurt either.

"He adores me and I adore him and it makes it easy to adore each other. There's none of that like, 'Oh, you're not giving me enough. I'm not giving you enough,'" she said. "And just kind of keeping it fun, honestly. We all work hard. We've all been through a lot in our lives. A relationship to me should just be fun."

Before the wedding planning kicks off in earnest, Dorfman and Hart are focused on building their house.

"It is so overwhelming," Dorfman said of wedding planning. "There's so much out there, I don't even know where to start. I'm like, 'Oh my god.' I just want to pass it off to my fiancé. He's actually good with that kind of stuff. I'm like, 'You can plan it all and I won't even complain.'"

Some things about their big day have already been decided. The couple will wed in Italy next year, in front of around 75 guests. Among those who will be invited, Dorfman said there will not be "a ton" of Bachelor Nation attendees, "just because we're going to do it really intimate." There also won't be an audience watching at home, as Dorfman does not want a televised wedding.

"I'm sure there'll be plenty of pictures. It's fun to share... I'm sure people are going to want to follow along," she said. "It's not going to be top secret by any means, but I think we'll keep it pretty intimate."

As for the most important things to her on her wedding day, Dorfman said "food, wine and just a good time" top the list.

"I want everyone to feel catered to. I want all the guests to just come in, not have to think about anything, and just have a great weekend," she told ET. "We're doing [the wedding in] Italy, so I'm thinking definitely pasta, pasta, pasta. [We're going to] carb [our guests] up for the dance floor."

While she waits for the day that she'll dance the night away in Italy with her husband, Dorfman was thrilled to be on hand to support Fletcher's new swimsuit line with Cupshe.

"It's awesome. I'm just happy for her. I'm proud of her. Everything's so cute. Everything she does is cute and chic. So I'm not surprised at how amazing it is. It's awesome to see," Dorfman gushed of Fletcher's line. "I love seeing our Bachelorettes kick a**... Honestly, all the Bachelorettes kick a**. We've got podcasts. We've got clothing lines. We've got TV shows. The Bachelorettes are bada**."