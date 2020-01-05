Anderson Cooper Welcomes Baby Boy: Andy Cohen, Chris Cuomo, Busy Philipps & More Congratulate Him

Anderson Cooper is feeling the love.

The CNN anchor revealed on Thursday that he welcomed a baby boy, Wyatt Morgan, via surrogate -- and his friends couldn't help but express their happiness. Cooper received a slew of sweet messages, congratulating him on his 3-day-old bundle of joy.

The journalist's longtime best friend, Andy Cohen, posted a photo of Cooper holding and kissing his newborn son.

“'New life, new hope!' Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you! ♥️," the Bravo TV host wrote alongside the heartwarming snap.

Karlie Kloss left heart emojis on Cohen's post, with Derek Blasberg writing, "Just when I thought I couldn’t love Anderson any more than I do. (No offense, Andy!) 😉."

Chris Cuomo also shared some words of wisdom with the new dad about fatherhood, shortly after Cooper shared the news on the air.

"You will honor the memory of your loved ones in a way you never imagined through how you love this kid," Cuomo said. "You're gonna cry with a frequency that you never imagined. When he looks at you, when he recognizes you. This is gonna be the best thing that ever happened to you."

"This is so beautiful! Welcome to the world Wyatt Cooper! Congratulations," Busy Philipps wrote.

Billy Eichner also tweeted: "Awwww Congratulations @andersoncooper !!! ❤️."

See more celebratory messages from Cooper's pals below:

Cooper got emotional as he shared the news with viewers, as well as shared the significance of his son's name. He then took to Instagram to share a sweet message and first family pics.

"I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan," he wrote on his Instagram in part. "It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."